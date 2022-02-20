3,660 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth about $2,069,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 1,104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Saia by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Saia by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000.
In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SAIA opened at $267.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.17.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Saia Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
