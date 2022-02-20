37,290 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ambarella by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 28.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ambarella by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ambarella by 13.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMBA. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.76. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

