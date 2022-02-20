$397.55 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will announce $397.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $430.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $364.90 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $376.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,101,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded down $6.96 on Thursday, reaching $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 904,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,237. The company has a market cap of $962.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.75. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.62%.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

