$408.49 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will post $408.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.27 million to $410.70 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $342.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow R1 RCM.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.
Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on R1 RCM (RCM)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.