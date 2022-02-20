41,605 Shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.07% of Canadian Solar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,193 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $28.38 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $54.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

