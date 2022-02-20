4,806 Shares in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,412,000 after buying an additional 85,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Merchants by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,702,000 after buying an additional 198,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,967,000 after buying an additional 39,838 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 49,225.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,568,000 after buying an additional 824,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,942,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Merchants alerts:

FRME opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.15.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 36 shares of company stock worth $1,504. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.