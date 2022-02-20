$5.65 Million in Sales Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce sales of $5.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.60 million. MediWound posted sales of $6.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $23.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.15 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MediWound currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MediWound by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,112. MediWound has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

