$5.65 Million in Sales Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report $5.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.60 million. MediWound reported sales of $6.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $23.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.15 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth $38,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth about $47,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MDWD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 39,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. MediWound has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.44.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

