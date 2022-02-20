5,000 Shares in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $967,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,602,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,112,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

VLAT stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

