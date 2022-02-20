50,951 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.
A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
