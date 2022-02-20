$51.26 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to post sales of $51.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.18 million to $51.35 million. Model N reported sales of $48.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $213.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.25 million to $214.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $239.77 million, with estimates ranging from $238.03 million to $241.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

MODN traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 195,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,877. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $920.30 million, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock valued at $679,372. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after buying an additional 1,067,495 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after buying an additional 503,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,090,000 after purchasing an additional 212,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

