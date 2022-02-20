53,051 Shares in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BrightSphere Investment Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $20,887,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 810,839 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 346.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 504,510 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after acquiring an additional 481,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after buying an additional 412,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $24,253,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

BSIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

