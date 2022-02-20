5,410 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 178,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 133,546 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Republic Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 83,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $117.54 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

