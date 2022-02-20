$57.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to post sales of $57.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.60 million and the highest is $59.99 million. Cryoport reported sales of $48.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $224.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $226.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $268.47 million, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $278.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cryoport.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYRX. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

NASDAQ CYRX traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.68. 907,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.05. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $86.30.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

