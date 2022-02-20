75,190 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 6.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 119.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Xerox by 6.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 280,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 18,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 153.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after buying an additional 896,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.73. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

