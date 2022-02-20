$76.02 Million in Sales Expected for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to report sales of $76.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.28 million. Hims & Hers Health posted sales of $41.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year sales of $263.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.93 million to $263.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $355.19 million, with estimates ranging from $353.30 million to $357.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $112,528.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIMS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,151. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $897.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.22.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

