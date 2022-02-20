78,345 Shares in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.07% of South Jersey Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $892,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 906.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,322 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $23.35 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

SJI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

