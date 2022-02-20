792 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $436.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $459.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.25. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

