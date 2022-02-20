$82.14 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report sales of $82.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.62 million and the highest is $93.62 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $61.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $340.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.09 million to $344.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $392.60 million, with estimates ranging from $376.75 million to $404.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%.

ALYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alithya Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alithya Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALYA stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

