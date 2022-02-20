$914.30 Million in Sales Expected for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) to announce $914.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $892.60 million and the highest is $936.00 million. Colliers International Group posted sales of $774.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

CIGI opened at $148.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.56. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $513,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,601,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 695,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 54,280 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

