ACT Capital L.L.C. Has $253,000 Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

ACT Capital L.L.C. cut its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 24.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 38.1% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of U stock opened at $99.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.27. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 110,645 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $21,080,085.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789,078 shares of company stock valued at $124,697,309. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on U. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.45.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.