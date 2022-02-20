ACT Capital L.L.C. Takes $799,000 Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 239,650 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 2.5% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,356,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 21.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 94,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the second quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone bio stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $354.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

