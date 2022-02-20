ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,188,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 377,949 shares of company stock worth $8,014,172 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 47.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACVA. cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

