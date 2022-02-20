Adalta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up 5.0% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Teradyne worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 36.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

TER opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.70 and its 200 day moving average is $133.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.