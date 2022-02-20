Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Adalta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $63.85 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $141.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.