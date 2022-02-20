Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Adalta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,926 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 72,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $4,082,804.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,280,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 654,246 shares of company stock worth $13,352,329. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

