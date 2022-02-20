Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT Lowered to $30.00 at BTIG Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

