Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 38,724 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

ADBE opened at $442.56 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

