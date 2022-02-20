Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Purchases $10,325.00 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Charles Deshazer acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $10,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.02.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
