Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Purchases $10,325.00 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Charles Deshazer acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $10,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

