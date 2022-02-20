Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of Advance Auto Parts worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 31.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AAP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.40.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $218.80 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $160.03 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.77. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.