Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 786 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 100.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $524,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHLB. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BHLB opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $31.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

