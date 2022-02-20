Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,410 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFGP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 27.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the third quarter worth $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Micro Focus International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 165,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Micro Focus International plc has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFGP. Investec upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

