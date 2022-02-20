Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $229,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

AGIO opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

