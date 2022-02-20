Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $45,000 in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Jesse Selnick acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 214,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,807,174.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 311,060 shares of company stock worth $6,621,232.

SGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sight Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $42.57.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

