Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 17,443 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,443 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 131.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

