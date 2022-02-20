Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter.

FLGV stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

