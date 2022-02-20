AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Stock Price Down 1.3%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.38. Approximately 3,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 16,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter.

