Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives $2,637.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,637.50.

ADYEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($3,125.00) to €2,500.00 ($2,840.91) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

