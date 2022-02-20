AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,100 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 512,500 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 742,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AeroCentury in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in AeroCentury by 23.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AeroCentury in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroCentury from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of ACY opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.89. AeroCentury has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

