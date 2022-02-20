Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,489,149,000 after purchasing an additional 320,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,481,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,119,000 after buying an additional 164,261 shares during the period.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.95.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104 over the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

