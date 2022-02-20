Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484,822 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $76,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.95.

Shares of AEM opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

