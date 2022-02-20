Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Update

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 780,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGFY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agrify by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 384,282 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Agrify by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Agrify in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGFY opened at $5.97 on Friday. Agrify has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGFY. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Agrify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agrify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

