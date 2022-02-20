Aigang Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Aigang has a total market cap of $65,800.56 and $2,796.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aigang has traded 62.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aigang alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00038129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00106382 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aigang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aigang and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.