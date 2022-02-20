Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Air T in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Air T alerts:

Shares of Air T stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.80 million, a PE ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. Air T has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,100 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $27,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 5,165 shares of company stock valued at $130,299 in the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Air T during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air T by 27.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.