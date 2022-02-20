Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $174.90 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $215.49. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.35.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.88) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $2,553,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,873 shares of company stock valued at $133,171,020. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $786,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

