Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.48.

ABNB opened at $174.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.35. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $215.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,873 shares of company stock worth $133,171,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $786,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

