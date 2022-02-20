Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

AKAM opened at $100.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,381 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

