Akash Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.16 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Akash Network has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00003154 BTC on major exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $143.46 million and $1.16 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.47 or 0.06831572 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,978.37 or 1.00061768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00049317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00051659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.