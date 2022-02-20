Alberton Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ALACU) Shares Up 3.8%

Alberton Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ALACU)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80. 240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45.

About Alberton Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ALACU)

Alberton Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in identifying and evaluating suitable acquisition transaction candidates. The company was founded on February 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

