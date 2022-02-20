Ali Mortazavi Sells 42,893 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $174,145.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $3.84 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

