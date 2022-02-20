Ali Mortazavi Sells 42,893 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $174,145.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $3.84 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTC Solar (FTCI)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.